Capitals' Brett Connolly: Fills score sheet Saturday
Connolly tallied two goals, an assist, a plus-2 rating, four penalty minutes and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Connolly was having his best game of the season, but his late slashing penalty paved the way for the Panthers to pot the game-winner in overtime. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old winger has set a new career high of 29 points in 55 games, so those in deeper formats may want to keep an eye on him moving forward.
