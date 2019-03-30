Capitals' Brett Connolly: Game-time call Saturday

Connolly will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Lightning due to illness, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Connolly has finally lived up to his first-round billing, racking up a career-high 45 points on the back of a career-best 22 goals. Given the reason behind his absence from morning skate, the 26-year-old winger shouldn't be sidelined long if he winds up missing Saturday's tilt. Look for confirmation on his status during pregame warmups.