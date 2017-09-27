Capitals' Brett Connolly: Getting look on top line Wednesday

Connolly will line up alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Washington's top line Wednesday against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz indicated Connolly might be in the mix for a top-six role this season after spending most of 2016-17 on the third and fourth lines, and his presence on the top unit for Wednesday's exhibition certainly backs up that thinking. The first round pick of Tampa Bay in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft had a breakout campaign last year with 15 goals and a plus-20 rating, showing glimpses of the potential he showed entering his draft year. The 25-year-old must beat out Jakub Vrana and potentially Tom Wilson for the highly coveted spot to the right of the talented Russians, but he's got outstanding sleeper potential if he can hold onto this role. Fantasy owners should keep an eye on the situation and get ready to pounce on him in the later rounds of their drafts should this promotion hold for Opening Night.