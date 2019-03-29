Capitals' Brett Connolly: Hits 45-point mark

Connolly recorded a goal while logging 13:49 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Connolly has come into his own in his third full season with the Capitals, posting 22 goals and 45 points despite averaging just 13:18 of ice time per game. The 26-year-old is likely ticketed for a big raise heading into unrestricted free agency this summer and remains a worthwhile fantasy asset as long as he keeps his recent hot streak (five goals, nine points over the last eight games) going.