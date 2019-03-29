Capitals' Brett Connolly: Hits 45-point mark
Connolly recorded a goal while logging 13:49 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Connolly has come into his own in his third full season with the Capitals, posting 22 goals and 45 points despite averaging just 13:18 of ice time per game. The 26-year-old is likely ticketed for a big raise heading into unrestricted free agency this summer and remains a worthwhile fantasy asset as long as he keeps his recent hot streak (five goals, nine points over the last eight games) going.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Joins 20-goal club•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues to establish career marks•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Picks up goal in win•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches two points Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues career year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...