Capitals' Brett Connolly: Hoping to re-sign

Connolly expressed a desire to sign a contract extension with the Capitals, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Connolly has resurrected his career with the Capitals, going from draft-bust contender to winning a Stanley Cup in just three seasons. The pending unrestricted free agent posted a career-high 22 goals and 46 points in 81 games despite averaging just 13:20 of ice time on the third line. The 26-year-old is in line for a big raise and a boost in ice time given how productive he's been, and it's not clear the Capitals will be able to keep him. Expect the sixth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft's fantasy value to rise if he finds a new home.