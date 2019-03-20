Capitals' Brett Connolly: Joins 20-goal club
Connolly tallied a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Connolly has reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, extending his point streak to three games (three goals, six points) in the process. The 26-year-old has been dynamite on the third line with Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller and is worth a look for those in deeper formats finding themselves in need of some offensive support.
