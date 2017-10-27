Capitals' Brett Connolly: Leaves Thursday's tilt due to injury

Connolly (upper body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against the Canucks.

Connolly appeared to sustain his injury when he was crunched into the boards by Vancouver's Erik Gudbranson, and it's entirely possible that he's currently in the league's concussion protocol. The 25-year-old winger will be reevaluated Friday, at which point the Capitals should release an update on his status for Saturday's game against the Oilers.