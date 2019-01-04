Capitals' Brett Connolly: Lights lamp Thursday
Connolly tallied a goal and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss loss to the Blues.
Connolly's ninth goal of the season puts him on track to set a career-high 48 points in 2018-19 -- which would certainly be a windfall for the upcoming unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old is clicking well with Lars Eller on the third line, so those in deeper formats may want to give the winger a closer look.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: On verge of something special•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Points in three straight•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies game-winner•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Bags apple Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Posts two points Friday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Powers up in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...