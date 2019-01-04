Capitals' Brett Connolly: Lights lamp Thursday

Connolly tallied a goal and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss loss to the Blues.

Connolly's ninth goal of the season puts him on track to set a career-high 48 points in 2018-19 -- which would certainly be a windfall for the upcoming unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old is clicking well with Lars Eller on the third line, so those in deeper formats may want to give the winger a closer look.