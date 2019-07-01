Capitals' Brett Connolly: Likely joining Panthers
Connolly is expected to sign with Florida when free agency begins, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The 27-year-old winger is coming off a breakout season with Washington, setting career highs with 22 goals and 46 points. Connolly should fit in nicely with the Panthers' forward group. If he does join the team, he will likely slot into a middle-six role.
