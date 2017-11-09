Capitals' Brett Connolly: Medically cleared

Connolly (upper body) has been given the green light from the medical staff to return to action, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Now that Connolly is healthy, the decision on when he returns to the game-day lineup falls to coach Barry Trotz. It appears the winger will wait until Sunday's matchup with Edmonton, which will give him a couple more practice days to get his legs back under him. Once back to operating at 100 percent, the 25-year-old will likely replace Liam O'Brien on the depth chart.