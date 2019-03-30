Capitals' Brett Connolly: Not in lineup Saturday

Connolly (illness) will not play in Saturday's road tilt against the Lightning.

Connolly was a game-time decision coming into the game, and now he will officially be held out. The 26-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career, racking up 45 points in 78 games. In his absence, Travis Boyd will draw into the lineup on the fourth line.

