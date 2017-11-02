Capitals' Brett Connolly: Not ready to return
Connolly (upper body) will not rejoin the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBS Sports Washington reports.
Connolly will miss his third straight outing with his upper-body ailment. The Caps have used a couple different players in the winger's stead, with Nathan Walker expected to suit up in New York. After scoring Opening Night, the 25-year-old Connolly has been bogged down in a nine-game goalless streak during which he has managed just one helper.
