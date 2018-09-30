Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches goal Sunday
Connolly tallied a goal and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.
Connolly opened the scoring for the Capitals late in the first period. The sixth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft could possibly replace Tom Wilson on the top line if the aforementioned winger is suspended as a result of the match penalty he received on Sunday, but Connolly is expected to spend much of 2018-19 on the third line alongside Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky.
