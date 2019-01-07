Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches helper Sunday
Connolly tallied an assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Connolly has been producing well of late with two goals and four points in his last seven games despite averaging just 13:59 of ice time. The 26-year-old is on pace for a career season having already amassed nine goals and 24 points in just 41 games, so those in deeper formats should consider rostering the B.C. native should he continue to click at this rate.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: On verge of something special•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Points in three straight•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies game-winner•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Bags apple Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Posts two points Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...