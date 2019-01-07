Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches helper Sunday

Connolly tallied an assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Connolly has been producing well of late with two goals and four points in his last seven games despite averaging just 13:59 of ice time. The 26-year-old is on pace for a career season having already amassed nine goals and 24 points in just 41 games, so those in deeper formats should consider rostering the B.C. native should he continue to click at this rate.