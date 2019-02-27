Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches two points Tuesday
Connolly recorded a goal, an assist and four shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Connolly has been masterful in the month of February with seven goals and 10 points in 14 games despite averaging just 12:14 of ice time on the third line with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky. The 26-year-old will likely cool down at some point, but he's clicking well-enough to merit rostering in deeper formats for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...