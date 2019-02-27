Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches two points Tuesday

Connolly recorded a goal, an assist and four shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Connolly has been masterful in the month of February with seven goals and 10 points in 14 games despite averaging just 12:14 of ice time on the third line with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky. The 26-year-old will likely cool down at some point, but he's clicking well-enough to merit rostering in deeper formats for the time being.