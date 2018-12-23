Capitals' Brett Connolly: On verge of something special
Connolly scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Ottawa.
Connolly is on the verge of something special this season. He has 22 points in 35 games and sits five points from equalling his career mark set in 70 games last season. Connolly could hit the 50-point mark if he manages to stay healthy. That would be some feat for this former sixth-overall pick.
