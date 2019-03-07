Capitals' Brett Connolly: Picks up goal in win
Connolly scored his 17th of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win versus Philadelphia.
Connolly is up to 36 points in 67 games, with the forward tallying four goals and two assists over his past eight games. While the 26-year-old is normally a risky play, he's been enjoying a good run of late and could be worth a look if you're in the market for a DFS bargain.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches two points Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues career year•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Fills scoresheet Saturday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches helper Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...