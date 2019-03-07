Capitals' Brett Connolly: Picks up goal in win

Connolly scored his 17th of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win versus Philadelphia.

Connolly is up to 36 points in 67 games, with the forward tallying four goals and two assists over his past eight games. While the 26-year-old is normally a risky play, he's been enjoying a good run of late and could be worth a look if you're in the market for a DFS bargain.