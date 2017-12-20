Capitals' Brett Connolly: Picks up two points Tuesday
Connolly scored his seventh goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Stars.
Andre Burakovsky has returned to the third line, which bodes well for Connolly's fantasy value moving forward. The 25-year-old only has 10 points through 26 contests, but he sees power-play time and is worth owning in some deeper leagues. Connolly isn't a big-time offensive producer, but his five goals in his last nine games and Burakovky's return make him worth monitoring.
