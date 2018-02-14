Capitals' Brett Connolly: Points in consecutive games
Connolly tallied an assist and one shot during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Connolly continues his march towards career highs in goals with 14 and has managed 18 points in 47 games despite averaging just under 12 minutes per outing, though that could change if he can stick with Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie on the second line. Those in deeper leagues should consider adding the sixth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft if his role continues to rise.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Buries two in loss to Devils•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Late addition Thursday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Scratched from lineup Thursday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Picks up two points Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Seeing increased power-play time•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Will return to lineup Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...