Capitals' Brett Connolly: Points in consecutive games

Connolly tallied an assist and one shot during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Connolly continues his march towards career highs in goals with 14 and has managed 18 points in 47 games despite averaging just under 12 minutes per outing, though that could change if he can stick with Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie on the second line. Those in deeper leagues should consider adding the sixth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft if his role continues to rise.