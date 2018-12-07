Capitals' Brett Connolly: Points in three straight
Connolly registered an assist during Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Connolly lent a helping hand, picking up his 13th assist of the year. The cerebral winger now has four points in his past three games, upping his season total to 17 in 28 games played.
