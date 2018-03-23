Play

Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots game-winning goal Thursday

Connolly netted the game-winning goal and two shots during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.

Connolly buried a breakaway chance midway through the second period to give him back-to-back 15 goal seasons with the Capitals. The sixth-overall selection from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has been a valuable depth scorer throughout his tenure in Washington, but with just 25 points in 63 games, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.

