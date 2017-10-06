Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal in season opener
Connolly had a goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.
The 25-year-old winger scored the first goal of the season for Washington on a nifty feed from Lars Eller in the slot that he wristed past Senators goalie Craig Anderson. The marker gets Connolly off to a great start in his effort to best last season's 15-goal campaign -- which could be well within reach if he can sneak into a top-six role -- and he's worth owning in deeper leagues and watching closely in standard formats.
