Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Sunday
Connolly recorded a goal, four shots and two hits in 09:52 of ice time during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.
Connolly's wrister midway through the third period salted the win for the Caps. The former first-round pick of the Lightning in 2010 has two goals, three points and a plus-3 rating in his last four games and has factored into the scoring in both contests against his former teammates so far. Washington is firing on all cylinders and the 26-year-old winger seems well-motivated against Tampa Bay so consider him in daily formats going forward.
