Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Sunday

Connolly recorded a goal and three shots during Sunday's 4-1 win in Game 2 against the Penguins.

Connolly wristed a shot off a breakaway through the pads of Matt Murray early in the second period for his first goal and second point of the playoffs. The 25-year-old winger had a career-high 27 points in 2017-18 and the Caps can only hope he continues to build on that mark as the postseason wears on.