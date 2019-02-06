Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Tuesday
Connolly buried a goal and two shots during Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Canucks.
Connolly pounced on a rebound in the goalmouth during the second period to net his 10th goal and 26th point of the season. The 26-year-old should establish career highs in 2018-19, but has managed just two goals and four points in his last 15 games. The sixth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft remains a risky fantasy play outside of deeper formats until he can establish himself as a more consistent producer.
