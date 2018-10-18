Capitals' Brett Connolly: Powers up in win
Connolly picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime home win over the Rangers.
Connolly and defenseman John Carlson set the table for Alex Ovechkin's first of two power-play goals in the second period. Drafted sixth overall (Tampa Bay, 2010), Connolly started the season on the top line but he's since been shifted to a bottom-six role, with the downgrade partially offset by the fact that he's still seeing time on the man advantage.
