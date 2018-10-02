Capitals' Brett Connolly: Promoted to top line

Connolly is skating alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov during Tuesday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Tom Wilson (suspension) expected to face a prolonged absence following the match penalty he received in Sunday's preseason finale, Connolly will be getting the first crack to fill his shoes. The 26-year-old winger is hardly the power forward that Wilson is, but he does possess a good shot and solid offensive instincts and a lengthy audition with superstar linemates could be a bonanza for his even-strength production. Consider him worth rostering for now.