Capitals' Brett Connolly: Scores goal in preseason debut
Connolly lit the lamp for the defending champs in Sunday's 2-1 preseason loss to Boston.
Connolly converted one of his four shots on net into a goal in Washington's first preseason game of the 2018-19 season. The 26-year-old forward is fresh off the best season of his career, having registered a career-high in points (27) with 15 goals and 12 assists. With that being said, there is the potential for some regression in the goal department, as he had an unsustainable shooting percentage of 22.4 last season.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Delivers helper in Game 1•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots game-winning goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Extends hot streak with helper•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Points in consecutive games•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...