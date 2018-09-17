Capitals' Brett Connolly: Scores goal in preseason debut

Connolly lit the lamp for the defending champs in Sunday's 2-1 preseason loss to Boston.

Connolly converted one of his four shots on net into a goal in Washington's first preseason game of the 2018-19 season. The 26-year-old forward is fresh off the best season of his career, having registered a career-high in points (27) with 15 goals and 12 assists. With that being said, there is the potential for some regression in the goal department, as he had an unsustainable shooting percentage of 22.4 last season.