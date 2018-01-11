Capitals' Brett Connolly: Scratched from lineup Thursday
Connolly will be a healthy scratch Thursday against the Hurricanes, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Connolly has been fairly productive for the Caps with seven goals and eight points in his last 17 games despite averaging just 12:44 in ice time over that span. With games on consecutive nights before their bye week, there's no reason to think the 25-year-old will be out of the lineup long. Still, the fact that he's on the roster bubble in a fully healthy Capitals lineup does not bode well for his fantasy prospects moving forward.
