Capitals' Brett Connolly: Seeing increased power-play time
Connolly blocked one shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime defeat to Washington.
Despite being held off the scoresheet in Saturday's contest, Connolly has been on a scoring tear lately, reeling off four goals in his last eight games. The 2010 first-round pick has also seen an uptick in power-play time to 2:50 while skating on Washington's loaded first unit. If head coach Barry Trotz continues the experiment, Connolly should have a good opportunity to surpass his previous career high of 25 points from 2015-16.
