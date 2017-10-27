Capitals' Brett Connolly: Slated to miss at least two games

Connolly is expected to miss at least two games due to an upper-body injury he sustained during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Vancouver, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

It's safe to assume Connolly will miss Saturday's game against the Oilers and Sunday's meeting with the Flames, so the 25-year-old winger will now set his sights on overcoming his upper-body ailment in time for Thursday's clash with the Islanders. The Capitals recalled Anthony Peluso from AHL Hershey on Friday, who will occupy a bottom-six role while Connolly is sidelined.