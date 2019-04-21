Capitals' Brett Connolly: Snaps seven-game goal drought
Connolly found twine on one of his two shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Connolly had a breakout year with 22 goals and 46 points in 81 appearances in the regular season, but this was his first lamp-lighting in April. The winger has generated 10 hits and six PIM over five games in the postseason, and may be worth a look as a DFS play for Monday's Game 6.
