Capitals' Brett Connolly: Takes ice Monday
Connolly (upper body) is nearing a return after skating prior to the team's practice Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
A first-round pick in 2010, Connolly has been sidelined for each of the team's past four contests. Monday marked the first time that Connolly took the ice since being injured, effectively ruling him out of Monday's game against Arizona, as well as Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres in Buffalo. That said, if Connolly is able to participate in a full-contact practice or two in the coming week, he may have a chance to return to the lineup Friday against Pittsburgh.
