Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies assist Sunday

Connolly registered an assist, three shots and three blocked shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

Connolly has helped sparked an offensive resurgence on Washington's third line with six goals and eight points in his last 11 games. Already with a career-high 33 points in 63 games, the 26-year-old is in line for a big raise on his $1.5 million salary with unrestricted free agency looming on the horizon and producing well above his pay grade.