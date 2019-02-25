Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies assist Sunday
Connolly registered an assist, three shots and three blocked shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
Connolly has helped sparked an offensive resurgence on Washington's third line with six goals and eight points in his last 11 games. Already with a career-high 33 points in 63 games, the 26-year-old is in line for a big raise on his $1.5 million salary with unrestricted free agency looming on the horizon and producing well above his pay grade.
