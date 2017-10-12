Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies assist Wednesday
Connolly had an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
The first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft now has two points in four games despite only receiving 11:53 in ice time. Connolly's skillset gives him the ability to produce heftier offensive totals, but he would need to leapfrog Jakub Vrana or Andre Burakovsky to be in a position to reach that potential. He's worth owning in deeper formats for now, but will have a significant boost to his fantasy value should Washington decide to boost his minutes so keep an eye on him in the coming weeks.
