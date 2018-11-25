Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies game-winner

Connelly scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Even with Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) sidelined, the Caps' offense didn't miss a beat as Connelly stepped up to help fill the void. He now has four goals and 13 points through 23 games this season, putting the 26-year-old on pace to shatter his career high of 27 points, set last year.