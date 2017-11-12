Capitals' Brett Connolly: Will return to lineup Sunday
Connolly will return to action Sunday against the Oilers, Isabelle Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The first-round pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury, but will take the ice on the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Alex Chiasson. At the moment, Chiasson still occupies Connolly's spot on the second power-play unit, so keep in mind that his fantasy value is a bit lower than it was pre-injury (at least for today's contest).
