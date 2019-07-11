Capitals' Brett Leason: Inks entry-level deal with Caps

Leason signed a three-year entry level contract with the Capitals on Thursday.

Leason's deal, after being selected with the 56th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has an AAV of $842,500. Leason is coming off a stellar season in the WHL, where he scored 36 goals and recorded 89 total points in just 55 appearances. The 20-year-old will be immediately eligible to play in the AHL.