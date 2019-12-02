Capitals' Brett Leason: Scores first AHL goal

Leason scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added a pair of assists in AHL Hershey's 4-3 win over Hartford on Sunday.

The goal was Leason's first of the season. It took 20 games, but he is finally on the board. Leason had just two assists in his first 19 contests prior to Sunday's explosion. Although Leason was drafted (56th overall) by the Caps this past June, he is eligible to play in the AHL due to the fact he turned 20 years of age in April. Leason's slow start to the season is worth monitoring due to the fact he was older than just about every single player in his draft class.