Leason agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Washington on Monday.

Perhaps most significant for Leason is the fact that his new deal is a one-way contract, which means the club at least anticipates him making the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 campaign. In 36 games during his debut season, the 23-year-old winger secured three goals on 45 shots, three assists and 16 hits while averaging just 8:57 of ice time.