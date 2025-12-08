Leason scored two goals in AHL Hershey's 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Leason has been steady since rejoining the Capitals' organization in October. He debuted with Hershey on Nov. 14 and has earned four goals -- all within his last five games -- and five assists over 10 appearances for the Bears. Leason had 17 points in 62 regular-season outings with the Ducks last year, but he won't have an easy opportunity to get onto the Capitals' NHL roster this year.