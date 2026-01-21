Leason scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-4 overtime loss to Hartford on Tuesday.

Leason continues to do well in the AHL. He's earned 17 points over 21 contests. This was his first game back from a stint in the NHL, where he was held scoreless in six outings. Leason's experienced enough to fill in as a fourth-line option for the Capitals, but he's unlikely to have any fantasy appeal even if he gets another call-up.