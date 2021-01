Pinho was limited to off-ice work Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Pinho registered three shots, one hit and a minus-3 rating in his two appearances this season in which he logged 7:49 of ice time per game. Even once fully fit, the 25-year-old center will be hard-pressed to secure regular minutes and figures to be a fringe roster player for the Caps this season.