Pinho (undisclosed) practiced in a regular jersey Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Even if fully fit, Pinho is far from a lock for the lineup and likely will watch from the sidelines for much of the season. In his two appearances this year, the 25-year-old center recorded three shots, one hit and one block while averaging 7:49 of ice time.
More News
-
Capitals' Brian Pinho: Still sidelined Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brian Pinho: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Capitals' Brian Pinho: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Capitals' Brian Pinho: No longer on active roster•
-
Capitals' Brian Pinho: Joins active roster•
-
Capitals' Brian Pinho: Detailed to taxi squad•