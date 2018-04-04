Capitals' Brian Pinho: Inks entry-level deal

Pinho signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Pinho will link up with the Capitals right away and could feature in Thursday or Saturday's matchup with Nashville or New Jersey respectively. The center won't be eligible for the playoffs, so look for him to head down to AHL Hershey once the NHL regular season wraps up. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Washington clearly likes the 22-year-old enough to not be concerned about burning the first year of his ELC.