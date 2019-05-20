Pinho signed a one-year, two-way contract extension on Monday.

Pinho tallied four goals and 12 points in 73 games in his inaugural season with AHL Hershey during the 2018-19 season. The 24-year-old will have a chance to earn a roster spot with the Capitals in 2019-20 should there be significant turnover on the big league roster over the summer, but he's likely to continue honing his skills in the minors for the foreseeable future.

