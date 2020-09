Pinho was signed to a two-year, $1.45 million extension on Thursday.

Pinho tallied 20 goals and 37 points in 62 games with AHL Hershey during the 2019-20 campaign before making his NHL debut against the Islanders on Aug 16. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as a depth option and spend the balance of the 2020-21 season in the minors.