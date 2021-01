Pinho was added to the Capitals' active roster from the taxi squad Thursday, per TSN.

Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will miss Washington's next four games at a minimum, so Pinho will get a chance to center the Caps' fourth line for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old American notched 20 goals and 17 assists in 62 AHL contests last campaign.