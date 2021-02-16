Pinho (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
Tuesday will mark the eighth straight game that Pinho sits out with his undisclosed issue. The 25-year-old rookie will need to wait until at least Thursday against Buffalo to try to earn his first NHL point, though there's a good chance he'll be a healthy scratch even once he's fully healthy.
