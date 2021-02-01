Pinho (undisclosed) skated in a non-contact jersey after Monday's formal morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Pinho's return to the ice is an encouraging sign, but the lack of specifics regarding his injury makes forecasting a return rather challenging. The 174th overall pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft is a negligible fantasy asset even once he returns to full health given the nature of Washington's depth chart unless Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) or Lars Eller (upper body) encounter setbacks in their respective recoveries.